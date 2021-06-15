Holly Crook

Holly Jean Crook

Age 35

Holly Jean Crook, 35, of O'Neill, Nebraska, formerly of Rising City, Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in O'Neill.

Services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Butler County Fairgrounds Event Center in David City, Nebraska. Visitation was from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Funeral services continued on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Word of Life Christian Center in O'Neill, Nebraska, followed by burial in the O'Neill Cemetery. Visitation was held that Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. The Rev. Jim Loutzenhiser will officiated both services.

Holly Jean loved farm life. She grew up showing cattle, caring for her cats and dogs and making friends with neighbors. Holly was involved with 4-H and was a member of the Nebraska Junior Limousin Association and the Heartland Limousin Association. Holly enjoyed spending time swimming in the pool after chore time, watching the Huskers and getting together with family to play with cousins.

When Holly transitioned into high school, she filled her days with basketball, cheerleading and was crowned homecoming queen her senior year. Holly graduated from David City High School in 2004.