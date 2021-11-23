Iris Svoboda

Iris I. Svoboda

December 8, 1946 – November 20, 2021

Iris I. Svoboda, 74, of David City, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at her home in David City.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, at the funeral chapel.

Burial will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Indianola City Cemetery in Indianola, Nebraska.

Iris was born on Dec. 8, 1946, to Peter Iverson and Elizabeth (Wilson) Iverson at Rock County Hospital in Bassett, Nebraska. She went to Rock County High School where she participated in volleyball. Following high school she married Richard Fegley in 1964, and to that union they had three children: Darcia Ann, Deanna Rae and Ricky Dean. They lived in Ainsworth, Nebraska, where she worked as the secretary for the mayor of Ainsworth. Later, they moved to Indianola, Nebraska, where their marriage was dissolved.

Iris was working at TRW Manufacturing in McCook, Nebraska. She also was a bartender at Farmers Table for four years. Eventually, Iris moved to Denver, Colorado, where she survived esophageal cancer. Through this time she worked as a receptionist for the Holiday Inn and bartender at the world famous Zanza Bar. Iris then relocated to David City, Nebraska, to be closer to her daughters. She attended Central Community College Platte Campus where she obtained a certified nursing assistant certificate. After completing her certification she went on to work at St. Joseph's Villa. She then was hired at david place nursing home in 1995. She worked there for 20 years. She cherished the many years she had caring for the residents and working with families in the area.

When she wasn't working, she had a passion for sports. She enjoyed watching Husker volleyball and football, Kansas City Royals baseball, the Kansas City Chiefs football, NASCAR and PGA Golf. She loved music, especially hearing and watching her daughter Darcia perform, sing and playing her many musical instruments nationally. Her greatest love was spending time with her daughters. Her daughter Deanna and husband Richard blessed Iris with four beautiful grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Iris is survived by her two daughters, Darcia (Michael) Husmann of David City and Deanna (Richard) Weaver of Bartley; grandchildren, Amanda (Blake) Shuler of Trenton, Alisha (John) Strelow of Bassett, Ashley (Cale) Osborn of Cozad and Andrew (Renae) of Indianola; 13 great-grandchildren, Keegan, Karson and Kellan Shuler; Jaxx, Jase and Jagger Strelow; Ashton, Alec, Harper and Caine Osborn; and Connor, Carter and Callie Weaver; sisters, Elizabeth Joy (Bob) Burtt of Willmington, North Carolina, and their children, Shelly, Peter and their families; and Veta (Dan Hendershot) Iverson of Bassett and their children, Dena, Buster, Darrel Jo and their families.

She is preceded by death by her parents, Pete and Elizabeth (Lily) Iverson; and son, Ricky Dean.

Memorials to the family for future designation.