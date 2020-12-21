J. Marie Rountree

October 3, 1938 - December 15, 2020

J. Marie Rountree, 82, of David City, passed away peacefully at her home, after several years of battling Alzheimer's, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

The funeral service was held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, in David City, with Pastor Daniel Spearow officiating. Burial was in the David City Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the family's choice.

Marie was born Oct. 3, 1938, in Hastings, Iowa, to Wayne and Mildred (Gale) Crawford. She attended Hastings Public School in Hastings, Iowa. She married James Robert Rountree on Dec. 10, 1955, in Hastings, Iowa, where they lived for many years before moving to David City, Nebraska, in 1973. To this union, five children were born: Gary, Toni, Bill, Steve and Tammy. She was employed with Henningsen Foods, Inc., in 1970 and worked for over 35 years both in Iowa and David City divisions. She was heavily involved with the Nebraska Poultry Industry as her husband's personal assistant.