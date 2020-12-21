J. Marie Rountree
October 3, 1938 - December 15, 2020
J. Marie Rountree, 82, of David City, passed away peacefully at her home, after several years of battling Alzheimer's, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
The funeral service was held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, in David City, with Pastor Daniel Spearow officiating. Burial was in the David City Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the family's choice.
Marie was born Oct. 3, 1938, in Hastings, Iowa, to Wayne and Mildred (Gale) Crawford. She attended Hastings Public School in Hastings, Iowa. She married James Robert Rountree on Dec. 10, 1955, in Hastings, Iowa, where they lived for many years before moving to David City, Nebraska, in 1973. To this union, five children were born: Gary, Toni, Bill, Steve and Tammy. She was employed with Henningsen Foods, Inc., in 1970 and worked for over 35 years both in Iowa and David City divisions. She was heavily involved with the Nebraska Poultry Industry as her husband's personal assistant.
Marie was very involved in the Butler Country Fair and fair board. Marie was the “go to” person at the fair office. She, along with her husband Jim, were 4-H leaders in Iowa and Nebraska for over 30 years. Marie was also honored by the Nebraska State Fair serving as a grand marshal for the state fair parade in the early 2000s for her service to the Butler County Fair. She held offices and had an active membership in the Saddle and Surrey Club in David City. Marie also was involved in the board of education at West Olive School, assisting her husband with financial duties. Marie and Jim were members of St. Luke's Methodist Church.
In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, needle point, baking and raising horses on the farm along with her husband outside of David City. Her greatest joys were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, watching them at their school activities and extracurriculars. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas because family meant the world to her and she always made sure it was a special time every year. She instilled this and many traditions in her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by daughter in-law, Ruth Rountree of David City; daughter, Toni (Larry) Krepel of Columbus; son, Bill Rountree of David City; daughter, Tammy (John) Fehrer of West Point; grandchildren, Chip Rountree, Josh Rountree, Ashton Rountree, Michelle (Shaun) McComb, Crystal (Chris) Allred, Liz (Brandon) Kowalski, Curtis Fehrer, Jeff (Shelby) Fehrer, Kaitlyn Fehrer and Samantha Fehrer; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Roger and Dexter Crawford; her husband, Jim Rountree; and sons, Steve and Gary Rountree.
Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.