Jackie Struebing

February 17, 1951 – November 12, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in Schuyler with the Rev. Gerry Gonderinger as celebrant. Visitation was from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City. Rosary was at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at St. Augustine's in Schuyler. Lunch immediately following Mass in the church hall. Committal was at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Faith East Cemetery in Rising City.

Jackie was born Feb. 17, 1951, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Jerry and Mildred (Vidlak) Pavel. She attended Country School and graduated from Schuyler High School in 1969. She married Dewain May in May of 1970, and they had three children. She later married Jerold Voboril. Jackie worked for 17 years at the county court as associate magistrate and helped on the farm. She and Jerold later divorced. She worked at Appleton Electric, Johnnies Steak House, North Side and Pizza Hut in David City. She moved to the home place when her parents moved to town. On Oct. 1, 2010, she married Don Struebing at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler. She loved polka music and dancing, and she and Don traveled to Puerta Vallarta, Alaska, Hawaii, Branson and the Black Hills. Jackie also loved to go to Texas and then go shopping in Mexico with Don's sister.