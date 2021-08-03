Jacqueline "Jackie" Mahlin

Jacqueline Rose "Jackie" Mahlin
January 1, 1937 - July 29, 2021
Jacqueline Rose "Jackie" Mahlin, 84, of David City, Nebraska, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at her home.
A funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in David City, Nebraska. The Rev. Dale Coates officiated the services. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel. Visitation continued from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Committal was in the David City Cemetery. Lunch followed at the David City Auditorium.
Jacqueline was born on Jan. 1, 1937, to Edgar and Emma (Wood) Martin on the family farm.
She was baptized in the Platte River with her mother and three sisters on July 15, 1945, by the Rev. Conrad Snavely of the Church of the Brethren. She transferred her membership to the St Luke's United Methodist Church in David City, Nebraska, on Dec. 3, 1950. In 1963, she transferred her membership to the Rising City United Methodist Church.
She grew up in a family of seven children. They lived on a farm north of David City, Nebraska. When she was three, they moved to a farm northwest of Octavia, Nebraska. Growing up on the farm she assisted with whatever tasks needed to be done. She attended grade school at Butler County District 3. She was a member of the 4-H club. Later the family moved to David City. She attended David City Public High School, graduating with the class of 1954. She was PROUD to be a SCOUT!
After graduation, she worked for Judge Huranek, the ASCS office, Ray Sabata and Egr & Birkel Law Office where she worked for 24 years until her retirement. After retiring, she volunteered at the Butler County Senior Center, delivering Meals on Wheels, answering the telephone and assisting with foot care. She also was instrumental in getting the Butler County Veterans Museum started.
Jackie was united in marriage to Donald Mahlin on Sept. 4, 1955, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church.
Jackie was a friend to everyone. She loved visiting with people. She was a book of knowledge and enjoyed sharing stories with others. She cared for many family members over the years. She received the most joy when she could visit with those in the nursing homes.
Jackie was a member of the Rising City United Methodist Church for 70 years, United Methodist Women, American Legion Auxiliary, DAR, DUV and the David City High School Alumni Association. Jackie was PROUD to honor our veterans. You could find her selling Poppies on Poppy Day, assisting in the memorial services at the David City Cemetery or doing anything she could to let our veterans know how much she appreciated their service to our country.
Jackie's faith in God and her family were her life!
Jackie is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Daniel) Rasmussen of Surprise, Nebraska; son, Bruce Mahlin of California; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Hansen of David City, Nebraska, and Donna Lightbody of Lincoln, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Dianne Epp of Littleton, Colorado; and many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don in 1994; brother, Louis (Kate) Martin; sisters, Gail (Ted) Groulik, Elaine (Elgin) Tonniges and Maxine (Eugene) Riddle; infant sister; brothers-in-law, Herman Hansen and James Lightbody; niece, Pat Martin; nephew, Scott Riddle; and parents-in-law, Marion and Helen (Ostrander) Mahlin.
Memorials in care of the family for future designation.
Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements.
