James David Jorgensen

December 28, 1949 - February 8, 2023

James David Jorgensen passed away on Feb. 8, 2023, at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney, Nebraska, at the age of 73 years, 1 month and 11 days.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Volzke Funeral Home, 147 Main St. in Seward, with military honors. Visitation on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Committal with military honors will be on Saturday at Ulysses Township Cemetery in rural Ulysses.

James was born on Dec. 28, 1949, to Dennis A. and Francis Marie (Pollack) Jorgensen in David City, Nebraska. He attended elementary school in Ulysses, Nebraska, and graduated from Seward High School in 1968. James enlisted in the United States Navy, serving during Vietnam. He then attended Southeast Community College in Milford for four years earning his machine tool technology and electrical mechanical degrees. He worked at numerous factories around the Fremont area. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting. In his later years he liked watching sports and listening to the Beetles, Polka music and Red Skeleton. He was a member of Dwight American Legion Post #110.

He is survived by his children, Jeff (Galina) Jorgensen of Lincoln, Nebraska, Jamie Davis of Waverly, Ohio, Brendon (Joanna) Jorgensen of Omaha, Nebraska, and Maren (Devin) Brown of Florence, South Carolina; grandchildren, Justin (Alesya) Jorgensen, Shaniah (Jimmy) Naumov, Jacob Jorgensen, Joseph Jorgensen, Reagan Davis and Rylin Davis; great-grandchildren, Luka Jorgensen, Jackson Jorgensen and Lily Naumov; brothers, Dennis (Grace) Jorgensen of Kearney, Nebraska, and Richard (Virginia) Jorgensen of Trenton, Texas; sister-in-law, Marjorie Jorgensen of Seward, Nebraska; and nieces and nephews.

James was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Jorgensen; mother and stepfather, Francis and Ernie Vodicka; brother, Tom Jorgensen; and sister, Judy Baker.

Memorials in care of the Jorgensen family.