James 'Jim' Mick

December 4, 1937 - January 13, 2022

James “Jim” Mick, 84, of Bellwood, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Columbus Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial was Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Bellwood. Interment was in Presentation Cemetery east of Bellwood.

Masks will be required to be worn at the visitation and funeral service.

Jim was born Dec. 4, 1937, in Osceola, Nebraska, to Joseph and Lydia (Gabel) Mick. He received his early education in a nearby country school and graduated from Bellwood High in 1956. After high school, Jim worked briefly at the co-op elevator in Bellwood until he was injured in the 1959 explosion. Besides being a life-long farmer, Jim also enjoyed attending his grandkids' activities, going to farm sales, tinkering in the shop, enjoying polka music and tending to a variety of trees. Jim was united in marriage to Fran Scholz on Feb. 23, 1963. He was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and was a 20-year former member of the Bellwood Volunteer Fire Department.

Jim is survived by his wife, Fran Mick of Bellwood; daughter, Pam (Erik) Lemke of La Vista; grandsons, Jared, Adam and Caden; son, Joe (Tamra) Mick of Lincoln; grandsons, Carter and Tyler; brother, Duane (Jane) Mick of Bellwood; sister, Janice Molnar of Hastings; sister, Ann Bell of Monroe; brother-in-law, Ken (Marlene) Ebel of Columbus; and sister-in-law, Pat Mick of Bellwood.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lydia Mick; brother, Jerry Mick; sister, JoAnn Ebel; and brothers-in-law, Louis Molnar and Don Bell.

In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials are suggested, which will be designated by the family at a later date.

Condolences may be directed to mckownfuneralhome.com