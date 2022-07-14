James 'Jim' Pokorny

August 31, 1937 - July 3, 2022

James “Jim” Pokorny, 84, of David City, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at his home.

Private family services will be held.

James Anton Pokorny was born Aug. 31, 1937, in David City to Edward and Cecelia (Maca) Pokorny. He attended area schools and graduated from Marietta High School. On Sept. 29, 1958, he married Gladyce Ourada at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. They lived northeast of David City where he farmed and raised cattle. Jim was in the Air National Guard from 1955 to 1987 and was a tech sergeant from 1979-1987. He was a proud member of Assumption Catholic Church in Appleton for 75 years.

He is survived by his wife, Gladyce of David City; one daughter, Jeanette (Carl) Rezac of Dwight; three sons, Ted (Cathy) Pokorny of Prague, Victor (Jill) Pokorny of David City and Norbert (Kelly) Pokorny of Bladen; a sister, Rose Roark of David City; five grandchildren, Jesse (Bethany) Pokorny, Andy Pokorny and Tabitha Kozisek, Chris (Theresa) Pokorny, Samantha Rezac and Danny Greblunas, Brandon Rezac and Roxanne Bergman; and four great-grandchildren, Lily, Koleson, Lane and Bo Pokorny.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Ladd Pokorny.

Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City in charge of these arrangements.