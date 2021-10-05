James "Jimmy" Chmelka

James E. "Jimmy" Chmelka

August 25, 1940 - September 19, 2021

James E. "Jimmy" Chmelka, 81, of Valparaiso, Nebraksa, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Mass of Christian burial was held on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Valparaiso, Nebraska.

He was born on Aug. 25, 1940, to James T. and Irma (Belik) Chmelka in Brainard, Nebraska. Jimmy married Marilyn Shonka on Oct. 22, 1960. To this union seven children were born. He was a lifelong farmer and member of Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, FCSLA and Saunders County Feeders.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Marilyn; sons, Terry (Terri), Randy (Judy), Rick (Terri) and Rob (Mary); daughters, Carol (Eric) Clark, Nancy (Gerard) Bartek and Tammy (Jeff) Kocian; 19 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and brother, Don (Vikki) Chmelka.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Irma Chmelka.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to the Saunders County Catholic Schools.

