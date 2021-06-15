James Karpisek

James E. Karpisek

September 19, 1924 – June 6, 2021

James E. Karpisek, 96, of David City, died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.

Mass of Christian Burial and parish rosary were held for Jim on June 14 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ulysses officiated by Fr. Michael Stec. Interment with military honors by Dwight American Legion Post #110 were in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Ulysses.

James Elias Karpisek was born on Sept. 19, 1924, on the family farm north of Ulysses to Frank Sr. and Rosalie (Kavan) Karpisek, the youngest of seven children.

He attended Greenleaf District 52 School through eighth grade and graduated from Surprise High School in 1943. He volunteered and served in the United States Navy during WWII from April 1944 to May 1946. Following his honorable discharge, he worked at the Mead Ordinance Plant before returning to the family farm and began farming with his brother.

On May 18, 1948, he was united in marriage to Alice Marie Toman in Topeka, Kansas. Four children were born to this union. They were members of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ulysses for many years.