James Kouba

James P. “Jim” Kouba

February 3, 1967 - December 24, 2021

James P. “Jim” Kouba, 54, of Bruno, died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 at his home near Bruno.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City, Nebraska, with the Rev. Sarah Gengler. Visitation was from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the chapel. Committal St. Mary's Cemetery in David City, Nebraska.

James was born Feb. 3, 1967, in David City to Emil and Patricia (Cavett) Kouba along with brothers Emil D. and Dan and sister Teresa. Jim lived his entire life in Butler County and graduated from David City High School in 1985, where he received honors in football, track and FFA. Jim was married Dec. 6, 1986, to Susan Kastle and three children – James, Rebecca and Amanda – were born to this union. Jim later married Rita Booze on May 25, 2013, and gained a step-daughter Sarah. James and Rita spent over 24 years happily together.

James enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, football, racing stock cars and showing his show cars, a 1969 yellow Ford Mustang and a 1958 Ford Fairlane. He worked for over 35 years at Timpte in David City, where he enjoyed working with his friends which he considered his second family. Jim also enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He just enjoyed having fun in life.

Jim started his fight in February of 2013 with stage 4 metastatic melanoma. He stayed upbeat by keeping his sense of humor and enjoying life. His work buddies were a big part of his strength.

He is survived by his wife, Rita of Bruno; mother, Patricia Kouba of David City; brothers, Emil D. "Doug" and Dan Kouba of David City; children, James (Emma) Kouba of Vermillion, South Dakota, Rebecca (Ross) Zulkoski of Columbus, Amanda Kouba (fiancé Tyler) of Boise, Idaho, and Sarah (Chris) Naber of Weston; 11 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Emil W. Kouba; sister, Teresa Rountree; grandparents, Emil and Rose Kouba and Douglas and Emily Cavett; brother-in-law, Stephen Rountree; and two grandchildren.

Memorials to the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements.