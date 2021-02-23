James Polak

James Joseph Polak

March 10, 1939 - January 10, 2021

Jim was born to James and Beatrice Polak on March 10, 1939, in Wahoo, Nebraska. He was raised on the family farm in the Bruno area until he was 12-years-old and then they moved to David City, Nebraska. He graduated from St. Mary's Catholic school in 1957. He married the love of his life, Mary “Kathy” Murphy, on Oct. 11, 1957, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. Three daughters and a son were born to this union: Debra, Denise, Kevin and Diane. They lived many places in the earlier years – Colorado; San Diego, California; and El Monte, California, before calling West Covina, California, their home. During those years Jim held many jobs working for Behlen Manufacturing in Columbus, Skyline Farms in Lincoln, American Machine and Foundry Company in Denver, Colorado. He was a proud veteran, serving for the United States Navy, based out of San Diego, California. He worked for Union Pacific Railroad for 40 years and retired in 2002. He owned Le Sun Club Tanning in Covina until the late 90s. In 1996, he and Kathy moved to Kathy's dream home in San Dimas, California.