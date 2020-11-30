James Vodicka

April 1, 1964 – November 29, 2020

James Vodicka, 56, of Garrison, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Bryan LGH East in Lincoln.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ulysses, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, with a 7 p.m. rosary at Kracl Chapel in David City, and continue from 9-10 a.m. Friday at the church. Committal will be in the Garrison Cemetery in Garrison, Nebraska

COVID restrictions will apply and masks must be worn at visitation and at the mass. The mass will be livestreamed on Kracl Funeral Chapel's Facebook page.

Jim was born April 1, 1964, in Butler County to John and Helen (Timoney) Vodicka. He graduated from Seward High School in 1982. He worked at Henningsen Foods in David City for over 35 years. He was currently the owner and manager of the Little Water bar in Garrison. Vodicka means "little water" in Czech.