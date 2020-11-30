James Vodicka
April 1, 1964 – November 29, 2020
James Vodicka, 56, of Garrison, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Bryan LGH East in Lincoln.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ulysses, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, with a 7 p.m. rosary at Kracl Chapel in David City, and continue from 9-10 a.m. Friday at the church. Committal will be in the Garrison Cemetery in Garrison, Nebraska
COVID restrictions will apply and masks must be worn at visitation and at the mass. The mass will be livestreamed on Kracl Funeral Chapel's Facebook page.
Jim was born April 1, 1964, in Butler County to John and Helen (Timoney) Vodicka. He graduated from Seward High School in 1982. He worked at Henningsen Foods in David City for over 35 years. He was currently the owner and manager of the Little Water bar in Garrison. Vodicka means "little water" in Czech.
On May 31, 1997, he married Julianne Daro at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ulysses. They lived in Ulysses and then moved to Garrison. Jim played fast pitch softball in his younger days and enjoyed wrestling, baseball and any sport the kids were involved in. Every summer he would take the family on a two week vacation to an NFL training camp. He loved people and his family and always had a smile on his face. Jim was currently a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Center.
Surviving are his wife, Julianne of Garrison; son, Daulton of Omaha; daughter Dahlia Vodicka of Lincoln; and sons Dylan and Daren of home; his mother, Helen Vodicka of Surprise; three sisters, Janet (Mark) Hruska of Ulysses, Bev (Tim) Nekl of Surprise and Dee Knudsen of Kearney, Missouri; six brothers, Tom (Linda) of Surprise, Mark (Cindy) of Lincoln, Todd (Summer) of Temecula, California, D.J. (Jill) of Lincoln, John (Stephanie) of David City and Kenny (Blair) of Kansas City; in-laws, James and Jolene Daro of Garrison; many nieces and nephews; and coming in July, his first grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his father, John; and brother-in-law, Ken Knudsen.
In lieu of flowers, plants and statues, the family requests memorials in Jim's honor to be designated at a later date
Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements.
