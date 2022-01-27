Jane Rech-McElravy

Jane Marie Rech-McElravy

November 11, 1936 - January 11, 2022

Jane Marie Rech-McElravy, 85, of David City, passed away as a result of an auto accident, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

A private graveside service was held with a celebration of life to be at a later date.

Jane McElravy was born Nov. 11, 1936, in Bruno, Nebraska, to Joseph R. and May M. (Coufal) Rech. Jane attended David City High School, worked at the Nebraska State Capitol and then married Harold J. McElravy on March 3, 1957, in Marysville, Kansas. She was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, VFW, Eastern Star, Job's Daughters-Bethel 51, Fireman's Auxiliary, a Cub Scout Leader and many other civic organizations. In retirement she enjoyed working with various business in DC, working on many crafts, auctions, restoring antiques, Christmas Villages and quilting.

Survivors include her sons, Loren (Dave) of Long Beach, California; Larry (Lois) of Missoula, Montana; and Randy (Betsy) of Omaha; daughter, Kaye (Bryan) Bielski of Hurricane Utah; eight grandchildren, LJ (Emily) McElravy of Lincoln; Amber (Kurtis) Southern of Saskatoon, Canada; Sam McElravy of Lincoln; Maggie (Cody) Edelman of Omaha; Andy (Kelsy) Lake of Lincoln; Cassy Gladwin of Missoula; Justine Pitzer of Omaha; and Jenna Pitzer of Lincoln; Seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Margie Svoboda of Bruno.

She was preceded in death by her parents-in-law, Ray L. and Elsie M. (Crocker) McElravy; husband, Harold; daughter, Cindy McElravy-Pitzer; brother, Dennis Rech; and sister, Marcella Plasek.

Memorials may be given as donor's choice in care of the family.

Chermok Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.