Janet "Jan" Behrens

Janet 'Jan' E. Behrens

December 4, 1936 - January 10, 2022

Janet “Jan” E. Behrens, 85, of Mead, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln.

Funeral service was 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont, NE 68025. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo, Nebraska. Interment at Hollst Lawn Cemetery in Yutan, Nebraska.

She was born Dec. 4, 1936, in Wahoo, Nebraska, to Herbert and Eleanor (Starmann) Karloff. Jan graduated from Yutan High School and then went on to business school.

She was united in marriage on Sept. 17, 1955, to Gayle E. Behrens at St. John Lutheran Church in Yutan. She worked as a teller at First National Bank in Wahoo and as a farmwife.

Jan was a member of First Lutheran Church in Fremont, the Wahoo Saddle Club, the Twirling Eights Square Dancing Club for many years and she volunteered at the Mead Public Library. She enjoyed baking, gardening, crafting, sewing and sharing a cup of coffee with friends.

She loved summer visits from her family and she always enjoyed attending her grandchildren's activities.

Jan is survived her children: Melissa (John) Young of Elkhorn; Kevin (Alice Jane) Behrens of David City; and Julie (Jack) Klosterman of David City; twin brother, Jim (Helen) Karloff of Hastings; grandchildren: Travis (Jaclyn) Kehr, Tyler Kehr, Kimberly Cook, Emily Young, Malachi (Tara) Behrens, Hannah (Curt) Softley, Seth (Kara) Behrens, Ruth (Lucas) Briggs, Elise (Adam) Brown, Hank (Molly) Klosterman, Mary Klosterman and Caitlin (Will) Suter; 12 great-grandchildren with two on the way; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Eleanor Karloff; husband, Gayle Behrens; sister, Carol (Burneil) Ecklund; and great-grandson, Samuel Softley.

Memorials to Mead Public Library or First Lutheran Church.

