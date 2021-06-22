Janet Malovec

January 15, 1945 - May 31, 2021

Janet Marie Malovec was born on Jan. 15, 1945, in David City to Louis J. and Frances (Zegers) Malovec of Brainard, Nebraska. She spent her early years on a farm near Brainard where she milked cows every morning and afternoon and helped with the garden. She attended Holy Trinity School and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1963. She went to business school in Omaha and after graduation, worked in the Omaha area for a few years before moving to Columbus. She went to work as a receptionist at a doctor's office for approximately 10 years before starting a job at Dale Electronics, where she worked until her retirement. She enjoyed her garden, nieces and nephews and especially the senior bus trips to the Iowa casinos, which COVID-19 deprived her of during this past year.