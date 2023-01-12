Janice Cemper

Janice M. Cemper

May 29, 1961 - January 3, 2023

Janice M. Cemper, 61, of David City, died January 3, 2023, at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

Per Janice's wishes, cremation has taken place, and burial of ashes will take place at a later date. Family will greet friends from 10:30-11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. Memorial Mass is 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City.

Janice M. Cemper was born on May 29, 1961, to Max and Janice (Byer) Scott at Elk Point, South Dakota. She married Vic Cemper on Dec. 31, 1988. Janice worked in various jobs throughout her lifetime, including David Place, St. Joseph's Villa, Dales Food Pride and Rainbow Vacuum Center. She was a member of St. Mary's Church in David City. Janice loved to read, especially Stephen King novels. She raised and rode horses and treasured spending time with her large family. She and Vic loved to go camping and spend time in the outdoors.

Janice is survived by her husband of 34 years, Vic; parents, Max and Janice Scott of Brownville; children, Chris (April) Cemper of Wood River, Elizabeth Vincent of Cedar Bluffs, Michael (Bailey) Jorgensen of Bennington, Ted (Brooke) Cemper of Columbus, Daniel (Kristina) Scott of Tacoma, Washington, Christie (Adam) Esparza of Norfolk, and Jamie (Andy) Scott of Columbus; 20 grandchildren; three brothers; three sisters; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother, John Scott; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mary and Anton Cemper; and her grandparents.

Memorials may be directed in care of family for later designation.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.