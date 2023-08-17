Janice M. (Pavel) Makovicka

May 6, 1940 - August 10, 2023

Janice M. Makovicka was born on May 6, 1940, in Dwight, Nebraska, to Frank and Martha (Navratil) Pavel and entered her heavenly home on Aug. 10, 2023, in Seward, Nebraska, at the age of 83 years, 3 months and 4 days.

Jan grew up in Dwight where she attended Dwight Public Schools and graduated from Assumption Catholic High School with the Class of 1958. She was united in marriage to Valerian Makovicka on July 2, 1960, at Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight. The couple lived in Omaha where she worked at Mutual of Omaha as a key punch operator and verifier. Val entered the Army in 1960 and Jan followed him to where he was stationed – SAC in Bellevue, Nebraska, Temple, Texas, and Ft. Monmouth, New Jersey – where three of their children were born on bases. In 1964, after Val was honorably discharged, the couple moved back to Dwight where Jan was a stay-at-home mom and Val began farming. Many years later, the couple purchased and ran the Ulysses Market. After closing the market, Jan was then employed at Pac ‘N' Save and later in food service at Concordia University, Nebraska, until her retirement. In 2012, the couple moved to Seward.

Jan enjoyed traveling all over to support and watch her grandchildren's events and activities. She enjoyed watching sports, especially the Huskers. She was always known to have ESPN or FOX News on the television. Jan had a passion for cross-stitching and knitting. She also enjoyed various trips to casinos. She was a past President of the Post Office Auxiliary, a member of the Dwight American Legion Post Auxiliary #110, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, as well as the Dwight Altar Society and PCCW in Seward.

Above all, she was faithful to her daily devotions, rosary and her Catholic faith.

Jan is preceded in death by her son, Michael Makovicka; parents; granddaughters, Melissa Helman, Brianna Makovicka; brother, Jerome Pavel.

Survivors cherishing her memory include her husband, Valerian Makovicka of Seward; children and spouses, Kevin (Melody) Makovicka of Omaha, Alan (Laura) Makovicka of Ceresco, Annette (Tim) Helman of Lincoln, Nancy (Pat) Bruner of Gretna, Lisa (Mike) Dey of Gresham, Mark (Krista) Makovicka of Dwight; 16 grandchildren: Chad Schaefer, Brandi Turek, Krystal Schaefer, Jarrod Makovicka, Cassi Deerson, Caitlin Jurgensmeier, Michael Helman, Evan Helman, Mackenzie Walter, Jake Bruner, Lance Bruner, Grant Bruner, Molly Dey, Trevor Dey, Alex Makovicka and Nolan Makovicka; nine great-grandchildren, with two more on the way; brother, Francis (Joan) Pavel; brothers-in-law and sisters-in law, John (Connie) Makovicka, Judy (Kevin) McGrath; nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Visitation was held Sunday, Aug. 13, at Zabka – Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Mass of Christian burial was held Monday, Aug. 14, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Seward, with Monsignor Robert Tucker and Father Raymond Jansen Celebrating the Mass. Graveside Service and Interment was at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Dwight, Nebraska. Memorials can be made to Masses, Dwight Legion Post 110, Seward Volunteer Fire Department or Dwight Volunteer Fire Department. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Zabka – Perdue Funeral Home. Condolences at zabkafuneralhome.com.