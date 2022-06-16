Jeanette Schmid

September 6, 1933 - June 8, 2022

Jeanette Schmid, 88, of David City, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.

Jeanette requested no visitation. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Jeanette Rose Schmid was born Sept. 6, 1933, to Alfred Sr. and Frieda (Rohweder) Gossman. She attended Columbus District #71 Grade School. She married Lawrence Schmid on Aug. 13, 1951, in Marysville, Kansas. They lived in the Silver Creek area and moved to rural Bellwood in 1961. Jeanette moved to David City in 2011. She was a beloved farm wife helping Lawrence on the farms for almost 60 years. Jeanette was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was kind, giving, compassionate and always ready to help her family.

She had a green thumb with her vegetable and flower gardens. Jeanette loved to crochet afghans, doilies and much more. She was a participant at the Columbus farmers market for many years as well as the Omaha farmers market at Aksarben Village. Her produce, baking and handiwork was enjoyed by many shoppers.

Jeanette enjoyed golfing at Van Bergs and Elks golf courses. She was a very good golfer and self-taught, winning several trophies. Lawrence and Jeanette enjoyed traveling and became snowbirds later in life. They spent many winters in the south. Lake Havasu City, Arizona, was their winter home for many years.

She helped at the John Deere dealership RLD INC in David City, which was co-owned by Lawrence for over 35 years. She did bookkeeping and billing among other work.

Jeanette is survived by her daughter, Peggy (Richard) Neuhaus of Schuyler; son, Dick (Jan) Schmid of David City; son, Mike Schmid of Bellwood; daughter-in-law, Diane Schmid of Agency, Iowa; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Schmid of Columbus; sister-in-law, Marian Gossman of Columbus; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Gossman of Lansing, Illinois.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Sr. and Frieda (Rohweder) Gossman; husband, Lawrence Schmid; son, Steven Schmid; grandson, Andy Neuhaus; ex daughter-in-law, Michelle Schmid; sisters, Helen Scholz and Isabelle Clausen; brothers, Howard Gossman and Alfred Gossman Jr.; and brothers-in-law, Rudy Scholz, Melvin Schmid and Gunnar Clausen.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements