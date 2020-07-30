Jenny B. Raskey
View Comments

Jenny B. Raskey

{{featured_button_text}}

Jenny B. Raskey

March 22, 1928-July 24, 2020

Jenny B. Raskey, 92, of Brainard, died Friday, July 24, 2020 at david place in David City. She was born March 22, 1928.

Private family services were held Saturday, July 25, 2020. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

She is survived by daughter, Diane Foster of Brainard; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and John Danaher of Lincoln; and son, Donald of Lincoln.

Kracl funeral Chapel - David City

To send flowers to the family of Jenny Raskey, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News