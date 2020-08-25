Jerald Humlicek

Jerald L. Humlicek

April 22, 1962-Aug. 19, 2020

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Kracl Funeral Chapel David City. Family will not be present, social distancing rules will apply. There will also be visitation from 9-10 a.m. Monday at the church, with a Rosary planned for 10 a.m. at the church. COVID rules apply at church, limited seating.

Jerald L. Humlicek was born April 22, 1962, in Wahoo, Nebraska to Leonard C. and Helen (Riepl) Humlicek. He graduated from Bishop Neumann High School in Wahoo, in 1980 and later attended UNL, where he earned his teaching degree. On May 30, 1987, Jerald was united in marriage to Denise Wilson at St. Peters Catholic Church in Bellwood. One daughter, Alicia, was born to this union. Jerald taught school at Bishop Neumann in Wahoo for two years and later taught and coached in Ewing, Nebraska, from 1988 to 1992. In the summer of 1992, Jerald and Denise moved to Shelby, where he taught math and coached football for 28 years. Jerald also served as assistant basketball coach for high school boys basketball and also coached junior high boys basketball. Jerald was a member of the Nebraska Coaches Association.