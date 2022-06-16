Jeri Naber

November 29, 1952 - June 9, 2022

Jeri was born on Nov. 29, 1952, to Ray and Nora (Stava) Divis in Lincoln, Nebraska. She attended East Butler High School, graduating in 1971. On April 27, 1974, Jeri was united in marriage to Lynn Naber in Seward, Nebraska. She was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her family and she was the bookkeeper for her husband's business. She worked for Hallmark putting out cards for a short time. Jeri had a deep interest in the Bible. She was involved for many years with women's ministry at church. She enjoyed attending Bible studies, gardening, reading books, learning about history and watching football. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, holiday get-togethers and entertaining. She was involved with the election board in Beaver Crossing for many years and was in many clubs and organizations.