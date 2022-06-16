Jeri Naber
November 29, 1952 - June 9, 2022
Jeri Naber, of Beaver Crossing, passed away at home on June 9, 2022, at the age of 69 years, 6 months and 11 days.
Jeri was born on Nov. 29, 1952, to Ray and Nora (Stava) Divis in Lincoln, Nebraska. She attended East Butler High School, graduating in 1971. On April 27, 1974, Jeri was united in marriage to Lynn Naber in Seward, Nebraska. She was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her family and she was the bookkeeper for her husband's business. She worked for Hallmark putting out cards for a short time. Jeri had a deep interest in the Bible. She was involved for many years with women's ministry at church. She enjoyed attending Bible studies, gardening, reading books, learning about history and watching football. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, holiday get-togethers and entertaining. She was involved with the election board in Beaver Crossing for many years and was in many clubs and organizations.
She is survived by her husband, Lynn Naber of Beaver Crossing; daughters, Lynnelle (Chris) Nissen Holdsworth of Beaver Crossing and Laura (Wade) Schluckebier of Beaver Crossing; sister, Janel Menz (fiancé Gary); brother, Tracy (Beth) Divis; grandchildren, Donovan Nissen, Danielle Nissen (fiancé Taylor), Dylan Nissen, Dalaina Nissen, Ryon Richardson and Annika Schluckebier; great-grandchildren, Melody Waller and Hope Blackburn; nieces, Theresa (Dean) Deibert and Madison and Reagan Divis; nephews, Tim (Patti) Danbom, Chad Menz and Tyler Divis; sister-in-law, Donna Bruner; great-niece, Alannah Menz; special relatives, Andy (Shannon) Trinity, Joelle Stava, Scott Stava, Vic and Tess Malchesky, Nancy Stava, Keith, Sue, Mikelle and Danyel Read; step-siblings, Les, Craig, Roma and Kim; cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Nora Divis; and infant sister, JoEllen Divis.
Memorials in care of Naber family.