Jerome Polacek

Jerome C. Polacek

July 17, 1958 - March 13, 2022

Jerome C. Polacek, 63, of Crete, Nebraska, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Nebraska, after a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at St. Francis Church in rural David City with Fr. Brian Connor officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery.

Jerome was born on July 17, 1958, to Jerry and Josephine (Havlovic) Polacek in David City. He attended grade school at Elmwood District 19, a one room school house, and graduated from Bishop Neuman High School in Wahoo, Nebraska, in 1976. On Oct. 18, 2008, Jerome met his true love and soulmate, Deb Eppenbach. They were married on Nov. 27, 2010, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Burwell, Nebraska.

Jerome worked for Egr & Son Construction while in high school. He began working at Sack Lumber and Ready Mix in David City in 1977. In 1994 Jerome was promoted to manager of the Sack Lumber Yard in David City. In 2010, Jerome was promoted to director of yard operations over the 11 Sack Lumber Yards in Nebraska, working out of the corporate office located in Crete, Nebraska. After 44 years of dedicated service at Sack Lumber Company, Jerome retired in January of 2021.

Jerome was a very active member of St. Francis Catholic Church (Center), serving on the Parish Council, Knights of Columbus, and chaired the renovation of the church. He was also active in the David City Community, serving on the Chamber of Commerce Board, Crime Stoppers and the David City parade. After moving to Crete, Jerome continued his serving ways by being Parish Council President at Sacred Heart Church and volunteering with the Crete Chamber at several community events. Jerome was active on the Nebraska Lumber Dealers Association Board of Directors where he served as chairman for three years during his tenure. He was recognized and awarded Nebraska Lumber Dealer of the Year in 2019. He also served for several years on the Northwestern Lumber Association Board of Directors, which serves the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin. He lobbied on behalf of the industry in Washington, D.C.

Jerome is survived by his wife, Deb; step-sons, Troy (Leah) Eppenbach, Justin (Kelli) Eppenbach and Matt (Janet) Eppenbach; grandchildren, Larissa and Tessa, McKenna, McKenzi, and Maddox, Easton, Graham, and Collins; siblings, Ken (Judy) Polacek, Dave (Connie) Polacek, Marvin (Deb) Polacek, Mary Ann (Reggie) Briza, Richard (Jane) Polacek, John (Holly) Polacek, Dennis (Darla) Polacek, Tom (Jana) Polacek, Barb (Steve) Byers, Bob (Francine) Polacek and Jim (Elly) Polacek; several nieces and nephews.

Jerome was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Kathy Larabee and Marilyn Hascall; and brother-in-law, Gary Hascall.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.