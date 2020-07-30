Jerome Slama

June 17, 1930-July 21, 2020

Jerome was born on the home place in Brainard on June 17, 1930, the son of Joe and Mary (Pelan) Slama. He attended area schools until old enough to help on the farm, and was a farmer his entire life. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. On May 6, 1959, he married Georgia Pokorny at Appleton Catholic Church. They lived and farmed near Rising City, where they raised their twins, Kevin and Kelly. Jerome was strong willed and loved the hard work of farming. He taught himself how to play the button accordion and loved jamming with others and visiting people in their homes to share his music.