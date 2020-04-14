× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jerome Vavra

September 1, 1937-April 8, 2020

Jerome Vavra, 82, of David City, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, surrounded by his family, at the Masonic Home in Plattsmouth.

Visitation was held from 3-5 p.m. on Friday, April 10, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City. Graveside service was at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 11, at the Green Valley Cemetery in Homer. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Jerome was born Sept. 1, 1937, in Thurston County, on the family farm north of Walthill, to Antonin E. and Ruth F. (Pease) Vavra. He graduated from Winnebago High School and attended Young Adult Leadership Training in Lincoln. On March 18, 1964, he married Marie M. Budde in Winnebago. They lived and farmed southwest of Homer. Jerome was a member of the United-Faith Presbyterian Church where he served as Trustee. He was an active member of Masons of Olive Branch Lodge #274 where he served as Master five times, holding a dual membership in Magnolia Lodge #220 of Emerson. He was active in Freemasonry in many different chapters over the years and was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2492, Sioux City.