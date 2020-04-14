Jerome Vavra
September 1, 1937-April 8, 2020
Jerome Vavra, 82, of David City, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, surrounded by his family, at the Masonic Home in Plattsmouth.
Visitation was held from 3-5 p.m. on Friday, April 10, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City. Graveside service was at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 11, at the Green Valley Cemetery in Homer. Memorials may be made in care of the family.
Jerome was born Sept. 1, 1937, in Thurston County, on the family farm north of Walthill, to Antonin E. and Ruth F. (Pease) Vavra. He graduated from Winnebago High School and attended Young Adult Leadership Training in Lincoln. On March 18, 1964, he married Marie M. Budde in Winnebago. They lived and farmed southwest of Homer. Jerome was a member of the United-Faith Presbyterian Church where he served as Trustee. He was an active member of Masons of Olive Branch Lodge #274 where he served as Master five times, holding a dual membership in Magnolia Lodge #220 of Emerson. He was active in Freemasonry in many different chapters over the years and was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2492, Sioux City.
Besides farming, Jerome worked for Marshall Fields, Herman-Hay Mill, Mahoney Ford, Nielsen Equipment, Scoular Grain, Jolly Time Popcorn and Econo Foods. He had also served as the Youth of rural Thurston County 4-H Leader for 35 years, as well as superintendent of small animals at the Dakota-Thurston County Fair for 27 years. Jerome was a lifetime member of the Dairy Association. He loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. They took several fishing trips to Canada.
Jerome is survived by two daughters, Connie (Alan) Chapman of Allen, Cindy Lou (Jeffrey) Quimby of Buda, Texas; two sons, Michael J. (Deborah) Kuhlman of Papillion and Kay Jay (Patty) Vavra of Treynor, Iowa; two grandsons, James (Mariah) Weyrich and Maximus Quimby; three granddaughters: Katherine and Rhiannon Chapman and Sariah Quimby; four great-grandchildren: Logan Weyrich, Kota Azelea, Wesley and Summer Danielson; sister-in-law, Darlene Vavra of Homer; three brothers: Elden (Karon) Vavra of Homer, Glen (Bonnie) Vavra of Zellwood, Florida, Melvin (Judy) Vavra of Elk Point, South Dakota and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie; parents; brother, Bernard Vavra; and son-in-law, Darrell Weyrich.
Kracl Funeral Chapel, David City
