Joan M. Riha

February 16, 1940 - June 24, 2023

Joan M. Riha, 83, widow of Ray, of David City, died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Fallbrook Assisted Living in Lincoln.

Memorials may be given in Care of the Family for later designation.

David City, Nebraska, mourns the loss of a remarkable individual, Joan Marie Riha, who completed her journey on earth June 24, 2023. Joan's departure has left a void in the hearts of her family, friends, Fallbrook Assisted Living, and the community she cherished so dearly. Joan loved her faith and serving through church activities, her business, sharing her skill of the business, taking business trips, being active in PTO for St Mary's and Aquinas, being a member of the Chamber of Commerce, polka music and dancing, planting flowers, heading the CCD program after retirement, and shopping. She always enjoyed visiting with others, because she knew no stranger; more importantly she always had a sympathetic listening ear.

However, her main joy in life was her family and friends. She always provided support and love for her family. She was the calm in any stormy situation. Joan and her husband Ray worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for their three children. They were proud to call her Mom. As life continued on, her three kids became “chop liver” because eight wonderful grandchildren came into the picture. Oh, how she loved them! She would proudly boast about all eight of them. She was their number one fan and cheerleader at any event or from afar. After sharing her words of wisdom with her own kids, she reminded her grandchildren to always “be kind” and “It was okay to be a People Pleaser, but you are not going to please everyone all of the time.” Probably the one star quality that stood out to her grands was her ability to keep a secret. (Hmm, is that a good or bad thing?) She also shared her craft of homemade chicken noodle soup, duck and dumplings. These three staples will continue through the generations.

Joan was born on Feb. 16, 1940, in Abie, Nebraska, to the proud parents of Joseph and Hattie (Weverka) Samek. She grew up in this loving community where she acquired a strong sense of community spirit, developed long lasting relationships, and embraced being self-driven and goal oriented. She attended Abie Elementary then Saint Mary's High School in David City. She pursued a fulfilling career in the business world after graduating from Lincoln School of Commerce. While in finishing school she met her soon-to-be-husband, Ray Riha Jr., marrying him in 1959. They started their marriage and careers in David City. Her work ethic, attention to detail and passion for her career started at Sabata Law Office. From there she spread her wings and began her own business, Joan Riha - Butler County Abstract and Title Company, established in 1972 until she retired in 2009. Her 37 year commitment earned her the respect and appreciation from her colleagues, peers, family and her community. Her joy for life, family, friends, her career and indomitable spirit kept her on a successful path. Through Joan we know what hard work, perseverance, resilience, and spunk truly look like. She will forever be remembered as a loving mother, very special grandma, (YaYa), devoted friend, classy business woman, and one who shared her faith in many loving ways.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her in-laws, Raymond Sr. and Lucille Riha; her sister-in-law, Susan Samek; and brother-in-laws: Dennis Riha and Leo Riha. She is survived by her brother, Larry Samek; in-laws, Aldeen Riha, Gary and Nancy Riha, Susie and Ron Behrens, John and Mary Riha; her children Barb (Chuck) Brandenburgh of Lincoln; Chris (Rhonda) Riha of Grand Island; and Jeanne (Steve) Sheridan of Eagle. Her grandchildren: Sara (Russ) Ellis, Lance (Amy) Brandenburgh, Jordan (Sadie) Brandenburgh, Jacob (Jamie) Riha, Janae (Mitch) Liberty, Kayla (Ethan) Stutzman, Johnny (Victoria) Dinneen, and Kristen (Andrew) Sievert. She has 19 great-grandchildren: Wesley-Ruby-Willis-Emmitt Ellis, Beau-Ava-Mya-Aria Brandenburgh, William and Livy Riha, Lana and Luke Liberty, Harleigh and Haisley Stutzman, Annalise Dinneen, and Aubrey-Liam-Myles-baby girl Sievert.

Thank you for being such a blessing for us. We Love You with all our Heart!

Funeral services were held on Saturday, July 1, at St. Mary's Church, David City, with Fr. Brian Connor as Celebrant.

Burial was in the St. Mary's Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.