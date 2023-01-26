Joan Vandenberg

Joan E. Vandenberg
July 28, 1936 - January 17, 2023
Joan E. Vandenberg, 86, of Seward, Nebraska, was born July 28, 1936 and passed away on Jan. 17, 2023.
Visitation was from 1-8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward. Memorial service was at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in David City, Nebraska, with the Rev. David Palomaki officiating the service. Graveside service and inurnment was at 11:15 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at St. Mary's Cemetery David City in Nebraska.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Vandenberg Family for future designations.
