JoAnn Matulka

JoAnn Lucille (Hein) Matulka

September 30, 1938 - May 11, 2022

JoAnn Lucille (Hein) Matulka, 83, of Valparaiso, Nebraska, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at her home in rural Valparaiso, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, 637 Iver St., Valparaiso, NE. Rosary is at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the church. Celebrant is the Rev. Matthew Zimmer. Interment at St. Mary Cemetery in Valparaiso, Nebraska.

She was born Sept. 30, 1938, in David City, Nebraska, to Ed Sr. and Lucille (Vrana) Hein. JoAnn graduated from St. Mary's in David City, Nebraska, and Stella's House of Beauty. On Oct. 17, 1959, JoAnn was united in marriage to Erwin Matulka at St. Mary Catholic Church in David City, Nebraska.

JoAnn was a wife, mother, grandmother and beautician. She operated a beauty shop in Valparaiso and in her home. In her later years she worked as a beautician at Saunders Care Center in Wahoo. JoAnn loved fixing hair, gardening, traveling, garage saling, shopping and most of all spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Erwin Matulka; daughters, Lynette (Alan) Uden of Valparaiso and Gerette (Cole) Augusta of Valparaiso; grandchildren, Genna Eller, Darrin Uden, Joanna Fien, Paetra Augusta and Raeya Augusta; great-grandchildren, Liam Eller, Piper Eller, Audrey Eller, Cullen Eller, Marianna Eller, John Paul Eller, Kolbe Eller, Jack Eller, RaeLynn Uden and Fallyn Fien; brother, Ralph (Cheryl) Hein; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Mary Matulka; parents, Ed and Lucille Hein; sister, Janice Hein; and brothers, Ed Hein Jr. and Adrian Hein Sr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Bishop Neumann High School or Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church.

