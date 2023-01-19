John Klosterman
Age 86
John Klosterman, 86, of David City, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at his home in David City.
A Celebration of John's Life will be held Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the Butler County Fairground Event Center. Signing of the register book and visitation with family at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon. Program of memories will be held at 1 p.m.
Memorials suggested to the Butler County Healthcare Foundation or University of Nebraska Foundation in honor of John Klosterman.
Arrangements with Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City.