John C. Muntz

November 9, 1949 - November 16, 2022

John C. Muntz, 73, of Columbia, Missouri, died Nov. 16, 2022, at the Neighborhoods Nursing Home in Columbia.

Graveside service is 1:30 p.m., Friday, April 21, 2023, at Garrison Cemetery in Garrison, Nebraska. Military rites by American Legion Post #125 and V.F.W. Post #5814. Refreshments and social time at Northside in David City following the service.

John C. Muntz was born Nov. 9, 1949, to Merlyn and Ramona (Knott) Muntz in David City. John attended David City Public Schools where he participated in football and wrestling. John served in the United States Army from 1970-1973 serving in Vietnam in 1971. After the service he worked for Burlington Northern Railroad until his retirement. John liked listening to music and attending concerts. He also enjoyed photography and socializing with family and friends.

John is survived by his son, Brian (Janelle) Muntz of David City; two grandchildren, Callie and Cassidy; brothers, Ron (Sharon) Muntz of San Antonio, Texas, and Steve (Joellen) Muntz of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania; nieces, Jessica, Emily and Juliann; and nephews, Jacob and Matthew.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Merlyn and Ramona Muntz.

Arrangements by Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City.