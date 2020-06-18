John Papa
September 19, 1926-June 10, 2020
John Papa, 93, of Octavia, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at david place in David City.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, David City, with the Rev. David Palomaki officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, June 12, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City. Committal with military honors in the Edholm Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Edholm Cemetery or Redeemer Lutheran Church. Covid restrictions apply.
John (Bud) Morris Papa was born Sept. 19, 1926, on the family farm west of Octavia. He attended elementary and high school in Octavia, graduating in 1944. After graduating high school, John entered the Navy and served our country from 1945-1946.
On May 20, 1951, he was united in marriage to Mavis Lemke at the Lutheran church in Cedar Bluffs, and they were proud parents of two daughters. They lived on the farm near Octavia that had been in the family since 1883. In addition to farming, John and his brother, Gilbert raised and sold cattle.
John served on the Octavia School Board for many years, was a member of the Butler County Feeders Association, member of the Edholm Valley Cemetery Association and a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in David City.
Upon retirement, he and Mavis started an antique business and enjoyed attending shows, auctions and flea markets. They loved meeting many great people. However, his greatest joy was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
John is survived by his wife, Mavis, of 69 years; daughters, Jean Smith of David City and Joan (Randy) Wemhoff of Octavia; grandchildren: Willis Smith of Bellwood, Cassie (Branden) Rech of Ashland, Sam Smith, Lee (Cassie) Burnett, and Tanner Wemhoff, all of Octavia; great-grandchildren: Halle, Kenna and Lennyn Rech, Gabe and Callan Burnett; sister, Ruth (Bud) Gallant of Colorado; and two sisters-in-law, Verna Papa of David City and Libby Papa of Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Beverly Ann; sisters: Phyllis Stout, Margaret Papa and Dorothy Papa; brothers, Kenneth Papa and Gilbert Papa.
Kracl Funeral Chapel, David City
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.