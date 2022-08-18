John Prigge

John J. Prigge

May 24, 1930 - August 10, 2022

John J. Prigge, 92, of Ulysses, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Seward, Nebraska.

Funeral service was held on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rising City with the Rev. Kevin Stellick officiating. Burial was in Faith West Cemetery in rural Rising City.

John J Prigge was born May 24, 1930, on the farm near Surprise, Nebraska, to Henry and Clara (Struebing) Prigge. John entered the Army in February 1952 where he remained in active service until 1954, transferring to the Army Reserve where he served for eight more years. On June 15, 1954, he married Clysta Lindstrom, and four sons were born to this union. John farmed all his life and also sold seed corn. He was a member of the Surprise School Board and the Surprise Township Board.

John also served as a council member for Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rising City. He enjoyed square dancing, and was a member of the Blue River Squares of Surprise and later joined Harold Squares in Columbus. He and his wife also enjoyed traveling, which included travels to China, Japan, Germany and Hawaii.

John is survived by his three sons, Scott (Mary Ann) of Ulysses, Clifford of Waco and Rex (Amy) of Ulysses; one brother, Ernie (Barb) Prigge of Boise, Idaho; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife in 2013; one son, Jeff in 2018; one grandson, Kristopher Prigge; two brothers, Ivan and Norman Prigge; and two sisters, Eleanora Hohndorf and Leona Otte.

Memorials may be directed to Rising City Volunteer Fire Department, Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church or Nebraska Lutheran High School.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City chermokfuneralhome.com