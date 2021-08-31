John Tesina

John (Jack) Benedict Tesina

June 28, 1933 - August 20, 2021

Jack was born on June 28, 1933, in David City, to the late John and Louise (Hoffbauer) Tesina. Jack was raised on a farm near Dwight. He attended Assumption School in Dwight through the 10th grade. He was drafted and joined the U.S. Navy in 1955. After his discharge in 1957, he met the love of his life and best friend, Genevieve (Genny) Vavra. They were married on Sept. 5, 1959, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ulysses. They moved to a farm north of Bee, joining St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Bee. They were blessed with three children, Lori, John and Veronica. After his marriage he received his GED. He was an electrician, plumber and expert welder. He loved being a farmer and cattle rancher. He was very creative; if he couldn't find what he had in mind, he would create and build it. Jack and his friend, Bill, started BILLY JACK, an electric, plumbing and heating business. He was as a mechanic for Metro Mail in Seward, then the maintenance guy for Ulysses. His son, John, joined him with the farm and ranching operation, which continues today along with many personal touches he left behind.