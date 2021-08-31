John Tesina

John (Jack) Benedict Tesina
June 28, 1933 - August 20, 2021
John (Jack) Tesina, 88, of Bee, Nebraska, passed away on Aug. 20, 2021, in Lincoln, Nebraska. He donated his body to the University of Nebraska Medical Center and a memorial mass will be this held this fall.
Jack was born on June 28, 1933, in David City, to the late John and Louise (Hoffbauer) Tesina. Jack was raised on a farm near Dwight. He attended Assumption School in Dwight through the 10th grade. He was drafted and joined the U.S. Navy in 1955. After his discharge in 1957, he met the love of his life and best friend, Genevieve (Genny) Vavra. They were married on Sept. 5, 1959, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ulysses. They moved to a farm north of Bee, joining St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Bee. They were blessed with three children, Lori, John and Veronica. After his marriage he received his GED. He was an electrician, plumber and expert welder. He loved being a farmer and cattle rancher. He was very creative; if he couldn't find what he had in mind, he would create and build it. Jack and his friend, Bill, started BILLY JACK, an electric, plumbing and heating business. He was as a mechanic for Metro Mail in Seward, then the maintenance guy for Ulysses. His son, John, joined him with the farm and ranching operation, which continues today along with many personal touches he left behind.
He made time to volunteer. Jack was the 4-H leader for the Plum Creek Tractor Club, a member of the Seward County zoning board, St. Wenceslaus men's club, the church choir, and on the St. Wenceslaus cemetery board. For many years he provided electrical, plumbing and general repair of the church and parish hall. He worked with the masonry on the church grotto and was involved with building the church in the early '60s. Jack was a member of the volunteer fire department, American Legion Post #110 and Knights of Columbus council 738. Jack always had a joke to share and would announce himself with “Have no Fear, Jack is Here.” He and Genny did everything together. They would take afternoon rides on his Honda 90 or drive around country roads sitting side by side. They would often go to polka dances and be the first out on the floor.
Jack loved his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was especially proud to teach and pass on his farm and electrical skills to his only grandson, Kyle.
Survivors cherishing his memory include his wife of nearly 62 years, Genny Tesina; three children, Lori Witzel (friend Larry Hill) of Cabool, Missouri, John Tesina of Bee and Veronica Gabel (friend Gary Kudlacek) of Bee; five grandchildren, Courtney (Steve) Ruscetti, Nikki (Allen) Short, Kyle Gabel (special friend Meagan Manning), Elizabeth (Andrew) Koepp and Jaime Gabel (fiancé Jason Orr); great-grandchildren, Hailee Ruscetti, Hudson Short, Ashton Polston, Kaden Shepherd, Brenna and Karina Koepp; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Eleanor and Richard Bohaty, Ron and Pat Vavra and Bob Allgaier; and many other family and friends.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Christine and Anton Vavra; brother, David; son-in-law, Paul Witzel; sister-in-law, Sally Allgaier; and nephews, Kevin Bohaty and Chris Allgaier.