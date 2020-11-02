John Vanek Jr.

John S. Vanek, Jr.
July 20, 1933 – October 27, 2020
John S. Vanek, Jr., 87, of Prague, Nebraska, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at his home in Prague, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial was on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 122 W. Center Ave., Prague, with Celebrant Rev. Benjamin Rynearson. Interment was at St. John Cemetery, Prague.
The funeral was streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page.
He was born July 20, 1933 on the family farm in Prague, Nebraska, to John and Rose (Steinbach) Vanek. John attended St. John Catholic School and graduated from Prague High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War until he was honorably discharged in 1955.
On June 15, 1960, John was united in marriage to Deloris M. Sisel at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Prague, Nebraska.
John was a lifelong farmer in the Prague area. Through the years, he also worked for Shimerka Implement (18 years), Prague CO-OP Elevator and Walmart. John was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, where he was an Acolyte and a member of the finance board. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus #1833, 4th Degree Assembly and the Malmo American Legion #232. He was a District 7 Legion Sergeant-at-Arms, past Post #232 commander and a past county commander. John loved gardening, woodworking and displaying Christmas lights.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Deloris Vanek; son, John Wayne Vanek; and sister, Clara Schrader.
He was preceded in death by twin daughters, Margaret Mary and Mildred Sue; daughter, Toni Marie; parents, John and Rose Vanek; brothers, Rudy, Richard, Edward and Milo; and sisters, Christie Franta, Helen Arps-Fencl and Elaine Blum.
Memorials can be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Prague, NE.
