John Vanek Jr.

John S. Vanek, Jr.

July 20, 1933 – October 27, 2020

John S. Vanek, Jr., 87, of Prague, Nebraska, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at his home in Prague, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial was on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 122 W. Center Ave., Prague, with Celebrant Rev. Benjamin Rynearson. Interment was at St. John Cemetery, Prague.

The funeral was streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page.

He was born July 20, 1933 on the family farm in Prague, Nebraska, to John and Rose (Steinbach) Vanek. John attended St. John Catholic School and graduated from Prague High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War until he was honorably discharged in 1955.

On June 15, 1960, John was united in marriage to Deloris M. Sisel at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Prague, Nebraska.