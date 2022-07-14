Joyce Urbanovsky

Joyce (Franzen) Urbanovsky

Age 82

Joyce (Franzen) Urbanovsky, 82, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, after suffering a brief illness.

Public viewing was from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022. Family greeted friends and family from 6-7 p.m. on Monday. Rosary was held at 7 p.m. on Monday at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St., Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July, 12, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1940 S. 77 St., Lincoln. Internment at Lincoln Memorial Park 6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE. Casual attire is welcome.

Joyce was born to Clarence and Ella Franzen in Elmwood, Nebraska. She graduated from Lincoln High School and met her future husband, Donald. Joyce and Donald loved serving many customers while owning Mid City Toyota for 35 years. In addition to all her long hours of owning a business, Joyce raised four children, Don Jr., Diane, Karen and John.

Joyce will always be remembered for loving her family, her “never give up” attitude, always finding the positive in every situation and most of all her faith and trust in God. She loved to learn and always taught her family to never settle, always strive to learn more about the environment, health and how to take time to relax and enjoy what each day offers.

She was a founding member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. In her spare time, she loved to read, garden, and she never had an enemy.

She is survived by her children, Don Jr. (Patsy) Urbanovsky, Diane (Mark) Breiner, Karen (David) Martin and John (Jolee) Urbanovsky; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Beth Franzen; and sisters-in-Law, Judy Franzen, Mary Ann Oenbring and Lillian Urbanovsky. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren, Katie Beiriger, Drew (Jessica), Dayne, Drey and Dorothy Urbanovsky, Jenna (Enmanuel) Espinal, Anna Breiner, Zach Martin, Kyler (Makaela), Kaylee and Jaxsen Urbanovsky; four great-grandchildren, Henry, Elsie, Nora and Joseph Urbanovsky; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Franzen and Ella (Dick) Williams; husband, Donald Urbanovsky; brother, Richard (Butch) Franzen; and sisters, Jean Tuttle and Marcia Walters.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joyce's honor may be made to family for later designation.

Condolences can be sent to bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.