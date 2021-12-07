Judith “Judie” Hein-Cech

February 8, 1945 - December 4, 2021

Judie was born Feb. 8, 1945, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Edward Loren and Maxinea (Ellis) Beckius. She grew up in Butler County where she received her early education at Marietta Catholic School. She graduated from Schuyler High in 1963. Judie married Adrian P. Hein Sr. on June 12, 1963. Along with raising her family, she worked as a beautician and later at david place where she worked as an aid. Judie and Adrian started a dance club, Nebraska Country Dance Team. Adrian passed away in 1999. Judie later married Dennis C. Cech. They lived north of Schuyler. They enjoyed quilting and camping. Following Dennis' passing, she moved to Columbus where she lived on the lake, “her little cottage.” Judie was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing and quilting. She knew how to keep a secret.