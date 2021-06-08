Julie Tucker

Julie Ann (McGowen) Tucker

December 3, 1946 - May 26, 2021

Julie Ann Tucker, of Staplehurst, 74, passed away peacefully May 26, 2021, at the age of 74 years, five months and 23 days, at her home in Staplehurst, Nebraska.

Signing of the remembrance book will take place from 1 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Volzke Funeral Home, 147 Main St. in Seward. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. on the same day at the same location. A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Volzke Funeral Home.

Julie Ann Tucker was born on Dec. 3, 1946, to Laurence and Leona (Ringler) McGowen in Lincoln, Nebraska. Julie grew up on a farm near Ulysses, where she attended Country School District #16. Her family then moved to a farm, near Staplehurst, where she attended grade school and later attended Seward High School, graduating in 1965.

After high school, Julie moved to Lincoln, met and married William R. Bauer, and from that union two children were born, Lori and Kari.