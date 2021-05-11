Julius Meduna

Julius C. Meduna

February 13, 1926 - May 4, 2021

Julius C. Meduna, 95, of Weston, Nebraska, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Saunders County Medical Center Long Term Care in Wahoo, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Weston, Nebraska, with the Rev. Matthew Vandewalle, Celebrant. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021, with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7 p.m. all at the church. Interment at St. John Cemetery in Weston.

He was born Feb. 13, 1926, in rural Weston, Nebraska, to Louis and Ludmilla (Bartek) Meduna. He attended Weston High School. Julius was a lifetime farmer in Saunders County, and he also worked in the deli department at Hinky Dinky in Wahoo, Nebraska. He was united in marriage on Feb. 15, 1954, to Marcella Coufal at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard, Nebraska. From this union seven children were born: Julie, Leo, Louis, Nancy, Mark, Irene and Dave.

Julius was a faithful member of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Knight of Columbus Council #1833 and the Legion of Mary. He enjoyed planting flowers and gardening, but his life centered on his devotion to the Catholic faith and his love for his family.