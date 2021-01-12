Karen Steffensmeier

April 25, 1954 - January 8, 2021

Karen was born in David City, Nebraska, at the Butler County Hospital on April 25, 1954, to John and Genevieve Hanus. The family lived on a farm in the valley by Bellwood, Nebraska, until she was five when they moved to a farm west of David City. She graduated from Aquinas High School, where she played trumpet in band and was involved in various extracurricular activities. She later earned a degree in Christian education from Grace Bible College in Omaha, Nebraska. She then moved to Lincoln where she worked as a certified nurse aide at Eastmont Towers, a retirement home where she developed her love for the elderly. During that time, she met Paul, the love of her life, and they were married on Dec. 20, 1980. After their marriage, they moved to Grand Island, Nebraska, where they resided for over two years before a career change for Paul moved them across the country to the woods of Wisconsin, where all five of their children were born: Tim, Jason, Rachel, Luke and Anna. They first lived in New London, Wisconsin, and later moved to an acreage near Fremont, Wisconsin. For 23 years, she devoted much of her time to homeschooling her five children. She developed her love for and widespread knowledge of gardening and hobby farming to help care for her family and others. Throughout her adult life, she was involved in various church ministries, such as Awana, Bible club and hospitality. After her children were grown, she continued caring for her husband, working on her hobby farm and showing love and generosity to many others. She had the gifts of hospitality and help and greatly lived up to 1 Timothy 2:10: “Be adorned with good works”. While the family is grieving the loss of their dear loved one, they are rejoicing in the fact that Karen trusted the Lord Jesus as her savior and that one day they will be reunited with her in heaven.