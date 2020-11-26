Karl Ziethen

Karl went to work at Hughes Brothers until they went on strike and began laying off workers. He then drove a gravel truck until getting a machinist job at Behlen Manufacturing. where he worked until he retired after 32 years. Karl was instrumental in helping organize the Behlen Fire Brigade. Karl was a member of the David City Fire Department for 48 years, and belonged to the Kregger Legion Post 125/VFW Post 5814 of David City. He was also a member of Faith Lutheran Church. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Germany to see his relatives, fishing, working in his workshop, gardening, camping with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and making them the world's best pancakes.