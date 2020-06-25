Kathleen Martin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kathleen “Kate” Martin

Oct. 7, 1922-June 19, 2020

Kathleen "Kate" Martin, 97, of David City, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

The Funeral Mass and Rosary will be restricted to family and is by invitation only. Public viewing will be on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at St. Mary's Church with COVID-19 restrictions in place and family will not be present. The Funeral Mass will be recorded and placed on the funeral home's Facebook page as soon as is permissible. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Guild American Legion Auxiliary Kregger Unit 125 David City Library Foundation (Children's Library) or by donor's choice.

Kathleen (Kate) was born at David City to Henry and Anna Cecilia (Meysenburg) Lukassen on Oct. 7, 1922. She was baptized at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City, attended St. Mary's Elementary School and graduated from David City High School with the class of 1940. At the time of her death, she was one of the longest-standing members of St. Mary's Parish in David City. She married Louis Martin on Feb. 20, 1946, at St. Mary's Church in David City. They were the parents of eight children and were married until his death in 1999.