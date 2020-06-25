Kathleen Martin

Kathleen “Kate” Martin
Oct. 7, 1922-June 19, 2020
Kathleen "Kate" Martin, 97, of David City, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
The Funeral Mass and Rosary will be restricted to family and is by invitation only. Public viewing will be on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at St. Mary's Church with COVID-19 restrictions in place and family will not be present. The Funeral Mass will be recorded and placed on the funeral home's Facebook page as soon as is permissible. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Guild American Legion Auxiliary Kregger Unit 125 David City Library Foundation (Children's Library) or by donor's choice.
Kathleen (Kate) was born at David City to Henry and Anna Cecilia (Meysenburg) Lukassen on Oct. 7, 1922. She was baptized at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City, attended St. Mary's Elementary School and graduated from David City High School with the class of 1940. At the time of her death, she was one of the longest-standing members of St. Mary's Parish in David City. She married Louis Martin on Feb. 20, 1946, at St. Mary's Church in David City. They were the parents of eight children and were married until his death in 1999.
Louie and Kate owned the Standard service station in David City from 1955 until 1989 and were devoted to their family and community. They were selected as Pioneer King and Queen during the David City Centennial Celebration in 1973 and, in 1996, they received the “Ruthie” Award for outstanding community service during the Ruth Etting Vaudeville Days. Kate was a member of Kregger Unit 125 American Legion Auxiliary for 70 years. She was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary and St. Mary's Guild, a Red Cross volunteer, a past member of the David City Housing Authority and, as a two-time cancer survivor, was active in the Cancer Society and Relay for Life.
In the early 1950s, Kate was a member of the Ground Observer Corps that kept watch for Soviet aircraft. She was an employee of the David City Public Schools lunch program for 14 years, where she produced too many cookies to be counted.
Kate was a beacon of love, support and friendship to all her family and friends. Whether you knew her as mom, grandma, “great Martin” or Kate, her warmth, humor, faith and unconditional love made her a role model for everyone in her life. Forever independent, resilient, humble, happy and loving, Kate's final days were spent as she spent her life, surrounded by family and loved ones. A small lady but an indomitable and larger-than-life person, Kate's memory, the lessons we learned from her and her incredible spirit will live on with all of us who loved her and were lucky to know her.
Kate is survived by children, Judy (Jack Ekeler), Fremont; Sharon (Mike Miriovsky), Marshalltown, Iowa; William (Trish) Martin, Greensboro, North Carolina; Robert (Sheri) Martin, Davey; Richard (Mallory) Martin, Nashville, Tennessee; Margaret Lehr, Lincoln; Maxine (John Webb), Lawrence, Kansas: grandchildren, Bill (Heather) Ekeler, Mike (Barbie) Ekeler, Susan (Regan Hennis), Dave (Julie) Miriovsky, Hannah Martin, Jared Martin, Lee (Lauren) Martin, Jay (Brandie) Martin, Anne (Teran Walford), Brennen Martin, Shelby (Sean Gallagher), Louis Martin, Jack Lehr, Jamie (Andy Drake), Katie (Matt Philippi) and Brett Lehr: 20 great-grandchildren: sisters, Phyllis Lukassen, Doris Wrede and Carol Reznicek; sisters-in-law, Jean Hansen, Donna Lightbody and Jackie Mahlin: long-time caregiver, Barb O'Connell; many nieces and nephews and a host of relatives and devoted friends.
Kate was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Martin; daughter, Patricia Martin; parents, Henry and Cecilia Lukassen; and sister, Henrietta Kay.
Chermok Funeral Home of David City
