Kathryn Ann (Semrad) Codr

July 23, 1942 - June 22, 2023

Kathryn Ann (Semrad) Codr was born on July 23, 1942, in Omaha, Nebraska to Anton “Zip” and Irene (Matous) Semrad and entered her heavenly home on June 22, 2023, in Seward, Nebraska at the age of 80 years, 10 months and 30 days.

A visitation was held on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Dwight from 1-4 p.m. with the visitation resuming with family present from 6-7 p.m. at Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight with a rosary beginning at 7 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, June 26, 2023 at Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight at 10 a.m. with Father Raymond Jansen celebrating the Mass.

Graveside service and interment at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Dwight.

Kathy grew up in Prague where she attended St. John's Catholic grade school and graduated from Prague High School with the class of 1960.

Kathy worked at the Prague Post Office until she was united in marriage to Lawrence Codr on Dec. 3, 1966, in Prague, Nebraska. They moved to Omaha, Nebraska for several years where she was a homemaker. In 1975, they made their move to Dwight, Nebraska where they owned and operated Codr Tavern for 10 years. Kathy then worked at David City Manufacturing Co. and later worked at Concordia University, Nebraska until her retirement in 2009.

Kathy enjoyed cross stitching and tending to her flowers. She loved going to casinos, antiquing and especially Cy's Café for her daily coffee. She enjoyed attending events at the Dwight American Legion. She loved visiting with her family and friends, and she cherished spending time with her grandchildren very much. Kathy was a member of Assumption Catholic Church, Altar Society and FCSLA.

Survivors cherishing her memory include her husband, Lawrence “Larry” Codr of Dwight; Mary Chris (Mike) Fiala of Seward, Brenda (Roger) Fujan of Prague, Jeff (Kim) Codr of Wahoo; nine grandchildren, Nichole (Keye) Kinnamon, Mitchell (Kelli) Fiala, Mark (Laura) Fiala, Holly (Kyler) Ohlde, Hilary (Austin) Richter, Jordan (Kari) Fujan, Jacob Codr, Hannah Codr, Hailey Codr; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy (Bob) Hoops, Barbara (Dennis) Bagley; sisters-in-law, Jean Semrad, Janet Policky and friend, Dan Clague; brother-in-law and sister- in-law, Bob and Rose Codr; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; son, Greg Codr (1997); two brothers, Paul Semrad and Patrick Semrad; parents-in-law, Adolph and Emma Codr; brother-in-law, Jerome Codr.

To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Kathy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Codr Family for future designations.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka~Perdue Funeral Home ~ Seward ~ Dwight