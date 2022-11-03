Kenneth Rezac

Kenneth E. Rezac

March 23, 1944 - October 27, 2022

Kenneth E. Rezac, 78, of Valparaiso, Nebraska, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo, Nebraska. He was born March 23, 1944, in Wahoo, Nebraska, to Ernest E. and Adeline T. (Rejda) Rezac. On Oct. 18, 1969, Ken was united in marriage to Joyce Bohuslavsky at Dwight Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, 637 Iver St. in Valparaiso, Nebraska. Concelebrants are the Rev. Matthew Zimmer and the Rev. Keith Rezac. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, with 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus rosary, all at the church. Interment at St. Mary Cemetery in Valparaiso, Nebraska. Military honors by American Legion #371.

Ken was loved by many and respected by all. He served his church, his family and his country faithfully. Ken worked for Goodyear in Lincoln for 35 years until his retirement, but his passion was cattle. He took tremendous pride in raising and caring for his animals and loved talking livestock and farming in general. Hard work did not faze him -- he was as content making fence or cutting hay as he was cheering for any and every University of Nebraska athletic team. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends at events or celebrations, spending most of his time on the dance floor. He also enjoyed watching granddaughter Madison dance and grandson Parker play soccer and looked forward to activities with youngest grandson Talon.

He was a member of Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church at Valparaiso, Knights of Columbus Council No.8625 and American Legion Post No. 371.

He is survived by wife of 53 years, Joyce; sons, Darin (Jennifer) Rezac and Dana (Lori) Rezac; and grandchildren, Madison Rezac, Parker Rezac and Talon Rezac.

Also surviving are siblings, Wayne (Judy) Rezac, Dale (Ruth) Rezac, Norman (Kathy) Rezac and Diane (Jack) Nickolite; brothers-in-law, Victor (Mary) Bohuslavsky, Kenneth (Sue) Bohuslavsky and Donald (Carol) Bohuslavsky; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Lyle) Janak and Mary Kay (Al) Koontz; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Adeline Rezac; brother, Lonnie R. Rezac; parents-in-law, Victor and Agnes Bohuslavsky.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo, Nebraska.