Kimberly Ann Norton

July 6, 1963 - July 7, 2023

Our beloved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and niece, Kimberly Ann Norton, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2023, in Hebron, Nebraska. She was 60 years old.

Born in David City, Nebraska, to James Neal Norton and Elaine Ann Grossnicklaus on July 6, 1963, Kimberly attended the David City Public School system. She was active in 4-H, band and high school musicals. Kimberly was also a member of the United Methodist Church and Job's Daughters. She participated in county and state quarter horse showings where she won several ribbons and trophies. Her summers were spent at the family cabin in Ericson, Nebraska, where she loved to swim, fish and watch the Fourth of July fireworks.

While attending Peru State College in Peru, Nebraska, she met Scott Blanchard and the couple wed in David City, Nebraska, on Sept. 29, 1984. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Virginia Beach, Virginia, where her husband was a member of the armed services. The couple were divorced on Nov. 9, 1992.

During her teenage years, Kimberly was diagnosed with schizophrenia which eventually deprived her of her independence. She bravely accepted the nature of her illness and never complained. Kimberly had a gentle disposition and often greeted visitors with outstretched arms and a hearty chuckle.

The Norton family would like to thank Melissa Sasse and the wonderful people at the Blue Valley Care Home in Hebron, Nebraska, who treated

Kimberly as family. We will be forever grateful. Kimberly will be buried next to her parents at the Osceola Cemetery in Osceola, Nebraska.

She is survived by her two brothers: Miles Nathaniel Norton of New York City, New York; and Todd Lincoln Norton of Carefree, Arizona; Todd's wife Rebecca Gonzales Norton; and their two children: Nicolette Ann Norton of Kauai, Hawaii; and Travis Lincoln Norton and his wife Amber Lazar Norton of Cave Creek, Arizona; and an aunt, Sheila Youngdahl Grossnicklaus of Shelby, Nebraska.

Donations in Kimberly's memory can be sent to: Memorials, Blue Valley Lutheran Homes. P.O. Box 166, 2020 Park Avenue, Hebron, Nebraska 68370.

Sleep in peace dear Kimberly. You are with your fellow angels.