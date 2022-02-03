Kroy Vandenberg

Kroy William Vandenberg

May 2, 2012 - January 29, 2022

Kroy William Vandenberg, 9, passed away on Jan. 29, 2022, at Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Visitation will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, with the family present at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City, with visitation resuming from 6-7 p.m. followed by a rosary at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Fr. Sean Timmerman and Fr. Steven Snitily con celebrating the Mass. Graveside and Interment service will follow at St. Francis (Center) Cemetery in rural David City.

He was born on May 2, 2012, in David City, Nebraska, to Bradley and Valerie (Wendt) Vandenberg. Kroy shared his birthday with his aunt, Amber Wendt, and his great-aunt, Karen Langan. These three were known as the “Birthday Trio!”

Kroy attended East Butler Public Schools in Brainard, Nebraska. He had the best teacher in the whole world this year in fourth grade, his mom, Valerie!

Kroy loved farming most of all. Tractors, semis, or anything on the farm is where Kroy always wanted to be. You could always find him alongside his Dad, Brad or Grandpa Bill. If not with them he was outside in the dirt, gravel or grass farming and on occasion carpet farming. Kroy dreamed of the day he would be driving a semi, owning his own tractors and running the irrigation pivots all summer long. He recently learned how to run the combine and was constantly asking questions about farm equipment and the way to plant, tend to the crops and harvest the way Grandpa Bill knew best. Kroy claimed fields, pivots and equipment he wanted, and would frequently tell his siblings they could help him farm when they got older. If Kroy was not farming he was with his Grandma Vicky, eating cookies and ice cream.

Kroy also enjoyed his friends. He loved to play baseball, football, basketball and loved to swim. Another favorite hobby was spending nights in Omaha with his aunts and uncles.

Kroy is survived by his parents, Brad and Valerie Vandenberg; sister, Hensley Vandenberg; brother, Barrett Vandenberg; grandpa and grandma, Bill and Vicky Vandenberg; aunts, Angie Vandenberg, Amber Vandenberg (fiancé Jason Swensen) and Amber Wendt; uncles, Todd Wendt (fiancée Alycia Graham) and Mark (Judi) Wendt; cousins, Ryan, Zach, Jake and Beau Wendt; great-grandpa, John Krezenski; several other family members; his fourth grade class at East Butler; and numerous friends. The family is requesting casual attire to be worn.

Kroy was preceded in death by his grandpa and grandma, Steve and Rhonda Wendt; great-grandmas and great-grandpas, Margie Krezenski and Lloyd Moulton, Alice and Martin Vandenberg, Lucian and Betty Loock and Vernon and Mary Lou Wendt; cousins, Chris Vandenberg, Andrea Ellis, Adam Brose and Derek Moulton; great-aunt, Karen Wendt; and great-uncle, Michael Wendt.

A memorial fund has been established at First Nebraska Bank in Brainard, Nebraska.

Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight are entrusted with the arrangements.