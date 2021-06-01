Kurt Workman

November 18, 1955 – May 19, 2021

Born Nov. 18, 1955, Kurt enjoyed music, playing guitar and going outdoors for walks with his family dog Milo.

Kurt is survived by his partner of 16 years, Connie Howell of David City, Nebraska; daughter, Lindsay Workman of Waco, Texas; son, Jacob Workman of Bellevue, Nebraska; stepdaughter, Ciarra Howell of Columbus, Nebraska; stepson, Cody Howell of David City, Nebraska; five grandchildren, Gavin, Riley, Piper, Jack and Liam of Waco, Texas; sister, Jeannie Workman of O'Neill, Nebraska; and brother, Roy Workman of Omaha, Nebraska.