Ladislav Benedict Liska

June 22, 1921 – August 1, 2023

Ladislav Benedict Liska was born on June 22, 1921, on the family farm east of Bee. The son of Anton and Mary (Vodicka) Liska, he was the youngest of four children. After attending country school, he was sent to board in Dwight where, at the Assumption Catholic School, he had many formative experiences including the development of a deeply rooted faith. In later years, he would talk fondly of the people he met while living in Dwight. One of his most cherished memories was playing basketball and taking his team to victory. He knew, remembered and spoke of Bee and Dwight residents reaching back several generations.

After graduating, he returned to the family farm where he helped his dad raise row crops using horses. During a dance in Abie, Nebraska, he caught the attention of Alice (Kucera), who he married at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard on Oct. 2, 1944. From that time on the two were rarely apart until Alice's passing on Sept. 9, 2022. They moved to a farm north of Seward and during their years of working together saw tractors take the place of horses and farm equipment, increasing dramatically in size and speed. Lad's interest in farming continued well after his retirement and move to Lincoln in 1983. He took an avid interest in his crops and marketing his own grain until his passing. He was delighted to watch Lyle and his family bale hay and tend the land, doing so until his final day.

Lad remained active throughout his retirement, tinkering with clocks, stereos and various projects on his small corner workbench. He gardened and drove into Lincoln until he turned 100. He loved to play cards, whether it be pitch, buck or solitaire and was the only person patient enough to repair nonworking strings of Christmas lights every year.

He greatly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, who quickly learned the meaning of “honem” (hurry). Lad gave them driving lessons on alfalfa fields during the summer, along with regular trips to the “candy store.”

Lad will be greatly missed as we hold in our hearts his typical happy farewell, “See you in the funnies.”

He is preceded in death by his wife, Alice Liska; parents; brothers, Joe and Emil Liska; and sister, Mary Kudlacek.

Survivors cherishing his member include daughter, Julie Liska and husband, Lyle Krska, Seward; son, Larry Liska and wife, Marion, San Antonio, Texas; four grandchildren and their families: Ashley and Matt Brandl and their children, Maddox and Lennox, Lincoln; Blair and Zach Krska and their children, Weston and Kase, Seward; Dorian Krska and husband, Jared Kouma and their children, Trentin Kouma-Krska; Coltin Kouma-Krska, Ulysses; step-granddaughter, Brittany Callier and her son, Trevor Callier, San Antonio, Texas; nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

A visitation was held Sunday, Aug. 6, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. A Rosary was prayed on Monday, Aug. 7, at Assumption Catholic Church, Dwight with a Mass of Christian Burial following with Father Raymond Jansen and Father Brendan Kelly Celebrating the Mass. Graveside service and interment followed at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Dwight.