Lainey Drohman

Lainey Mae Drohman

Lainey Mae Drohman, the infant daughter of Blake and Devon Drohman, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Nebraska.

A private family memorial service will be held. There will be no burial held at this time. There will be no viewing or visitation.

Lainey was born on April 13, 2022, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Blake and Devon (Janak) Drohman.

Survivors include parents, Blake and Devon Drohman of Hastings; grandparents, Lyle and Kathy Janak of Brainard and Brad and Barb Drohman of Hastings; uncles, aunts and cousins, Mitchell and Wendy Janak of Brainard; Kate, Bentley and Easton; Natalie Janak of Fargo, North Dakota; Paige and Adam Klabenes of Wayne; Sloane, Stella and Sawyer; and great-grandparents, Marvin and Lorene Drohman of Hebron and Harlan Schnakenberg of Deshler.

Lainey was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Richard and Leona Janak, Victor L. and Agnes Bohuslavsky and Elvira Schnakenberg.

Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.

Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.

Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.