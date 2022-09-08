Larry F. Garhan

September 7, 1948 - August 30, 2022

Life is short, but Larry Garhan packed many things into living. Larry was born to Herschal and Roseletta Garhan on Sept. 7, 1948. He died on Aug. 30, 2022, just short of his 74th birthday. He started Rising City School at age 4 due to the deadline for a school year back then. He attended grade school and high school there. Already during high school, he began tinkering with electronics and broadcasting. Columbus radio station KTTT had him record a weekly story about news in Rising City which was aired on the station. He also televised sporting events that took place in the Rising City gymnasium. After graduation, he attended the University of Nebraska for a short time and then switched to and completed his higher education at the Lincoln School of Commerce. That education prepared him for employment at the Farmer's State Bank run by his father. It also helped him when he founded his own company, Rising City Cable TV. He enjoyed running the cable company for many years. He also worked at the bar in Surprise. He appreciated being able to socialize with staff and patrons there. He was always one to like others and be of service to them. During his adult life, he was a member of the Jaycee's in Rising City. He once won Jaycee of the Year. He was active in many town experiences including providing sound systems to several events each year. He was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church serving on its board. In 1994, he was chosen as Lay Person of the Year for the United Methodist Church Conference and was given the 1995 Ministry of the Laity Award by the Nebraska Conference of the Methodist Church. He always recorded the weekly service in the church and broadcast it on his cable channel.