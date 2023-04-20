Larry L. Hinze

April 19, 1952 - April 16, 2023

Larry L. Hinze of Rising City passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Columbus Community Hospital.

Funeral Services are 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rising City. Visitation is on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at McKown Funeral Home and continues on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment is in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.

Larry L. Hinze was born April 19, 1952, in David City, Nebraska, to Merle and Shirley (Drawbaugh) Hinze. He grew up on the family farm south of Rising City where he attended Rising Sun country schools and graduated from Rising City High School in 1970. Larry married Patricia Foltz on Nov. 27, 1976, at St. Bonaventure Church in Columbus. As the fifth generation to tend the homestead, Larry farmed and raised cattle with his family.

Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, outdoor recreation, cattle shows and spending time with his family. He was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rising City where he had previously served as a trustee. Larry had also served on the Rising City School Board and was a volunteer fireman for the Rising City Rural Fire Department

Larry is survived by his wife, Patricia Hinze of Rising City; son, Chad (Rosa Anguiano) Hinze of Columbus and Calen, Mason and Lyla; son, Justin (Jill) Hinze of Erie, Colorado, and Jett, Jace and Jona; son, Jeremy (Lindsey) Hinze of Lincoln and Emily and Johnny; daughter, Keri (Jessie) Perry of Rising City and Klayton and Sloan; and sister, Cheryl (Monty) Jones of Osceola.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Shirley Hinze.